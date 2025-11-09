IT professional from Khammam wins Rs 240 crore UAE lottery jackpot

KHAMMAM: Bolla Anil Kumar, a 29-year-old resident of Bheemavaram village in Vemsoor mandal, Khammam district, has struck gold by winning the Dh100 million (Rs 240 crore) UAE lottery.

After completing his education in Hyderabad, Anil moved to Abu Dhabi, where he has been working as an IT professional for over a year and a half. Recently, he purchased 12 tickets, one of which, bearing the date of his mother Bhulakshmi’s birthday, turned out to be the winning number, fetching him the massive jackpot.

The joy of Anil Kumar’s parents, Madhava Rao and Bhulakshmi, knew no bounds when they learnt about his win. Speaking to TNIE from their home in Bheemavaram, they said, “We have no words to express our happiness.” Madhava Rao, 60, is a small farmer who owns five acres of land. Anil has an elder brother, Subramanyam.

Speaking to Khaleej Times in Abu Dhabi, Anil said he intends to continue working and plans to remain in the UAE for at least the next decade. His top priority is to bring his family, his parents and brother, to the UAE so they can live together.