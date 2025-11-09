Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa promises integrated residential school after bypoll

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that an Integrated Residential School would be established in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency after the elections, as part of the state government’s plan to set up such schools in every constituency.

Srinivasa Reddy was speaking at a public meeting in Karmiknagar, Rahmatnagar Division, where BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Srinivas, BRS division secretary Ibrahim and their followers joined the Congress. He said the government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to providing quality education beyond caste barriers.

“Each school, costing about `200 crore, will be built on 20–25 acres with world-class facilities. In Jubilee Hills, one will be constructed on at least 15 acres after the elections,” he said.

Stating that most Jubilee Hills residents are low-income families neglected by the previous government, Srinivasa Reddy urged Congress cadres to work hard in the final campaign hours.

He also accused BRS leaders of massive corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.