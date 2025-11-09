Mother files complaint, seeks probe into BRS MLA Maganti death

HYDERABAD: Seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, his mother Maganti Mahananda Kumari lodged a complaint with the Raidurgam police. He passed away on June 8 at AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli.

The 92-year-old complainant stated that she learnt her son had been suffering from recurring health issues, as medical reports taken over several months showed rising creatinine levels and other abnormal biochemical findings.

Despite this, she alleged those responsible for his care failed to initiate medical intervention.

“His condition continued to deteriorate, yet the seriousness of his renal failure and systemic deterioration was not appropriately recognised,” she stated in her complaint.

Mahananda Kumari alleged that after her son had one kidney removed, there was inadequate follow-up care, leading to delays in dialysis and ultimately his death.

She alleged that hospital staff, following instructions from D Dishira, the daughter of Maganti Sunitha, denied her access to see her son in the ICU and even after his death, while KT Rama Rao was allowed to meet Gopinath.

“After his visit, Rama Rao ignored my presence and left without providing any explanation, deepening my suspicion that something malicious was being orchestrated,” she said.

Police said the complaint has been entered in the General Diary and sent for legal opinion before further action.