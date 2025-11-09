Revanth, KCR bad brothers of Telangana: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making baseless allegations of a secret understanding between the BJP and BRS.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here on Saturday, the Union minister demanded that the chief minister explain what assurances had been fulfilled and charged him with deliberately diverting public attention by spreading false propaganda against the BJP and himself.

“During every election, Revanth resorts to such false propaganda. Even if he makes personal attacks, I will not be afraid,” Kishan Reddy said, asserting that he needed no certificate from the chief minister about his contribution to Telangana’s development. “People know what the BJP has done for the state,” he added.

“Revanth’s government is a fraud, fake, false, and a failure just like that of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family,” Kishan Reddy said, challenging both to a debate on Telangana’s development. He described the two leaders as ‘bad brothers’ for the state.

“The BJP is neither a corrupt nor a family-run party. We know how to deliver on promises, not indulge in corruption. Not a single charge of graft has been raised against our rule,” he asserted, accusing the Congress of running fake campaigns using doctored videos.