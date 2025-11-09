Revanth, KCR bad brothers of Telangana: Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making baseless allegations of a secret understanding between the BJP and BRS.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here on Saturday, the Union minister demanded that the chief minister explain what assurances had been fulfilled and charged him with deliberately diverting public attention by spreading false propaganda against the BJP and himself.
“During every election, Revanth resorts to such false propaganda. Even if he makes personal attacks, I will not be afraid,” Kishan Reddy said, asserting that he needed no certificate from the chief minister about his contribution to Telangana’s development. “People know what the BJP has done for the state,” he added.
“Revanth’s government is a fraud, fake, false, and a failure just like that of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family,” Kishan Reddy said, challenging both to a debate on Telangana’s development. He described the two leaders as ‘bad brothers’ for the state.
“The BJP is neither a corrupt nor a family-run party. We know how to deliver on promises, not indulge in corruption. Not a single charge of graft has been raised against our rule,” he asserted, accusing the Congress of running fake campaigns using doctored videos.
Recalling earlier statements by Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy about exposing `1 lakh crore BRS corruption, Kishan Reddy mocked, “They couldn’t even bring out `1 lakh, let alone `1 lakh crore.”
Questioning the chief minister’s silence on his six guarantees, Kishan Reddy said, “Hasn’t the Congress cheated people by not implementing them? Are the allegations of extorting crores from realtors and industrialists false? Is it not true that money collected here is being sent to fund the Bihar elections?”
Defending the RRR project, he said it was the Centre that had approved it and wondered where Revanth was at that time.