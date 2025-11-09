Rs 60,799 crore push for Telangana’s road infra: Minister Venkat

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday announced that the state government is undertaking road construction works worth Rs 60,799 crore, the largest such initiative in Telangana’s history.

In addition, projects worth another Rs 28,000 crore, including the Mannanur–Srisailam corridor and the Future City–Bandar Port Greenfield Highway, are in the proposal stage.

In a media statement, Komatireddy said the state aims to create world-class infrastructure to attract multinational companies.

The new projects, he said, are expected to bring investments worth several lakh crore to Telangana and generate employment for lakhs of rural youth.

Venkat: Road infra will drive industrial growth across tg

Preparations are underway to enhance connectivity and attract global investors, the R&B minister stated.

“The upcoming highways will drive industrial growth across Telangana, leading to economic expansion and large-scale job creation,” Komatireddy stated.

He said the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway, from Abdullapur Industrial Park to Vijayawada, will be expanded into an eight-lane expressway. Currently a four-lane road, it will be upgraded with six main lanes and two service roads to improve local access and safety. The project is estimated to cost Rs 10,400 crore.