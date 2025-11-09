Telangana will set example in voter rolls cleanup: AICC Meenakshi

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Saturday said that the Congress government in the state will become a role model for the nation in electoral rolls purification, just like it did in the case of caste census, and social justice.

She said that the Congress had learnt a lesson from Karnataka where, according to her, ‘vote theft’ occurred despite the party being in power, and expressed the wish that Telangana government would complete electoral rolls purification before the next Lok Sabha elections.

She was answering a question during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan alongside TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

It naturally raises suspicion when a voter is removed from the electoral rolls ahead of Lok Sabha elections, she said, adding that Rahul Gandhi exposed such incidents in Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar.

She also noted that people suspected that something was fishy when lakhs of votes were polled after 5 pm in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Responding to a question on how vote theft could occur when the Congress won the Assembly elections in Telangana, she noted that the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in the state was different despite the party’s earlier victory. She said they are trying to understand what went wrong in the Lok Sabha elections through a signature campaign on ‘vote chori’.

Meanwhile, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud exuded confidence that the Congress will win the Jubilee Hills byelection comfortably and accused the BRS of winning the seat with the help of voters deployed from neighbouring states.