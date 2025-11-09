Will stop bulldozers if BRS wins: BRS KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the Congress government, accusing it of demolishing houses under the guise of “Indiramma Rajyam”. He said the Jubilee Hills byelection was a fight between the bulldozer — symbolising the Congress’ HYDRAA demolitions — and the car, the BRS symbol, asserting that bulldozers would be stopped if his party won the seat.

BRS leader faced bulldozer threat to join Congress: KTR

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Erragadda in support of BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, Rama Rao alleged that one of his party’s Muslim leaders was threatened with bulldozer action to join the ruling party.

He said that defeating the Congress in the bypoll would compel the government to fulfil its “Six Guarantees”.

He accused the Congress of deceiving people across generations and demanded that it seek votes based on its performance. “If you vote for Congress in this election, Revanth Reddy will consider it as an acceptance for ignoring the implementation of pre-poll promises.”

“The four crore people of Telangana are looking up to the four lakh people of Jubilee Hills, thinking you would teach a lesson to the Congress government,” he said, warning that the Congress was “ready to deceive again”.

Predicting political change, Rama Rao said a storm would erupt after the bypoll results and that the BRS would return to power within 500 days, with K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister once again. He also cautioned police officials that the next BRS government would take action against those guilty of excesses.

Rama Rao further alleged that the Congress had offered a Cabinet post to Mohammed Azharuddin after surveys suggested the ruling party’s defeat in the November 11 byelection.