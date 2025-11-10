Ande Sri, lyricist of Telangana State song, passes away at 64

HYDERABAD: Renowned poet and lyricist Ande Sri (64) — the writer of Telangana State song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” — passed away in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He had suffered a sudden illness at his residence on Sunday night and was rushed to the hospital by family members.

His last rites will be performed with official honours.

Born in Rebarthi village of Siddipet district, Ande Sri began his life as a shepherd and later worked as a construction labourer before emerging as one of the most celebrated poets of Telangana. Despite having no formal education, he carved a niche for himself in Telugu literature and the Telangana movement.

His song “Maayamaipothunnadamma” earned him wide recognition during the statehood struggle. He was also conferred a Doctorate by Kakatiya University and, more recently, received a ₹1 crore award from the Telangana government in recognition of his contribution to literature and culture.

CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of Ande Sri, describing it as an irreparable loss to Telangana’s literary world. He recalled that “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” became the voice of millions during the separate state movement and said that the government had recently re-composed the State song with new orchestration under the his government. “A towering figure of Telangana literature has fallen,” the Chief Minister said, conveying his condolences to the bereaved family.