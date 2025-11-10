Around Rs 1.39 crore irregularities found in paddy procurement in Telangana's Mancherial, officials booked

ADILABAD/KARIMNAGAR: Irregularities in the paddy procurement process for the 2024–25 Rabi season have come to light at Sumukha Agro Industries in Mancherial district, leading to criminal cases being booked against two Mandal Agriculture Officers, eight farmers, and rice mill owners.

The Civil Supplies Department lodged a complaint after detecting fraud. A vigilance inquiry confirmed the misuse of Rs 1.39 crore and the creation of false entries for 6,322.6 quintals of paddy from eight farmers covering 740 acres. Officials also found fabricated truck bills worth Rs 1.90 lakh.

Srirampur Circle Inspector Venu Chander was allegedly involved and has been suspended for supporting the mill owners. Acting on orders from the State Civil Supplies Commissioner, a case was registered at Jaipur police station under Sections 316 and 318 of the BNS against the mill owners, officials, farmers, and transport contractors. Chief Vigilance Officer Shashidhar Raju inspected the case and confirmed action against those involved.

Paddy harvest hit by machine shortage in Karimnagar

Meanwhile, farmers in Karimnagar are struggling to harvest paddy due to an acute shortage of harvesting machines after the Montha cyclone. With

limited machines available, owners are charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per hour, worsening the crisis.

About Rs 2.80 lakh acres were cultivated this Kharif, but thousands of acres were flattened by cyclone rains.

“It is almost impossible to manually harvest flattened paddy,” said Rajaiah from Shankarapatnam mandal. Farmers are working day and night to save crops, but much grain is being wasted.

“Even after offering advance payment, I couldn’t find a harvester,” said Dulam Narsaiah, a farmer from Thimmapur.