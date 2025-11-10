Congress resorts to communal politics during polls: Telangana BJP chief

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress was resorting to communal politics as it has nothing to show on the development front to seek votes in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the senior BJP functionary said that the ruling party has been using “religious politics” as a weapon in the byelection.

“The Congress is unable to seek votes based on its performance in the past 23 months. That’s why it has resorted to turning religion into a political weapon. Its leaders are trying to show the BJP as a communal party even while seeking votes on religious grounds,” he said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy campaigned with the slogan: Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged Christians to vote only for the Congress. Doesn’t it amount to communal provocation?” he wondered.

“Doesn’t your party need the votes of other communities?” he asked the Congress leaders.

He said: “The Congress leaders are making baseless allegations to cover up their own failures. They have failed in every aspect of governance.”