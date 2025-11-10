Couldn’t even transfer a teacher, how could I be corrupt?: K Kavitha

HANAMKONDA: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha said she would continue to work for people’s issues and return to active politics only later.

“I will show how it looks when a woman leads in politics, but that time hasn’t come yet. For now, my fight is for people,” she said in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Kavitha clarified that she had “no political connection” with the BRS anymore.

“If KCR garu calls me as a father, I will go to him. But within the party, I was confined to Nizamabad under the guise of protocol. If I couldn’t even transfer a teacher, how could I do corruption?” she asked.

She alleged that the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital project cost rose from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 1,700 crore and was handed to a benami firm allegedly linked to former minister T Harish Rao.

“Why hasn’t the government which initiated a vigilance inquiry acted on the report?” she asked.

Kavitha also criticised the Congress government for allegedly neglecting flood victims, farmers, and students.

“The Telangana we fought for must belong to everyone, not a few. There are only two castes today — the rich and the poor. We must ensure equality, especially for BCs, women, and youth,” she said.

Kavitha vowed to strengthen Telangana Jagruthi and release an Action Taken Report after her five-district tour.