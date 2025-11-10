Drones, three-tier security to ensure peaceful polling in Jubilee Hills bypolls on November 11

HYDERABAD: For the first time, drones will be deployed for surveillance to closely monitor the polling process for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection on November 11 where 58 candidates are in the fray.

Drones will be deployed at all the 139 building locations where 407 polling stations have been established. Live webcasting will be carried out from all polling stations for peaceful polling and maintaining law and order, Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan said.

As many as 226 of the 407 polling stations in 65 locations have been identified as critical polling stations, where paramilitary forces will be deployed for maintaining law and order.

Addressing media on Sunday, Karnan along with Hyderabad JCP Tafseer Iqbal and others said that 407 polling stations have been set up across 139 locations in the Jubilee Hills constituency, with 3,000 polling staff and 1,761 police personnel have been deployed.

A three-tier security system has been put in place. As per election rules, canvassing and loudspeaker use will remain prohibited during the 48-hour silence period. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm with an additional hour permitted compared to earlier elections.