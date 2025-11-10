Eggs vanish from midday meal menu in Hyderabad as prices soar

HYDERABAD: A financial crunch has taken eggs off the plates of government school students in Hyderabad for over a month. The staple item in the midday meal scheme has gone missing as the supplying agency struggles with soaring prices and unpaid dues running into crores.

According to officials and sources, the state government pays the supplier Rs 2.5 per egg, while the market price has climbed to about Rs 6. Unable to bear the loss, the agency — which has been requesting a price revision for years — halted supply from mid-October, after the Dasara holidays.

The state owes the midday meal agency around Rs 4 crore for August, September and October, besides Rs 13 crore pending under the breakfast scheme introduced by the previous BRS government in 2023. The breakfast initiative, which included cooking and other costs, was discontinued, but payments remain unsettled.

Meals in government and aided schools are provided by Manna Trust, an NGO working in partnership with the state government. Teachers said the non-supply of eggs was depriving students of vital nutrition. As per the schedule, eggs are to be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with bananas as substitutes on other days. However, neither has been served in recent weeks.

“Not serving eggs to students will affect their health, as they already lack access to quality food. We have sent several representations, but there has been no response,” said Ahmed Khan, in-charge headmaster of a government school in Charminar.