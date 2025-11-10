Hyderabad doctor among three terror suspects held in Gujarat

HYDERABAD: Gujarat police on Sunday arrested three suspected terrorists, including Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, a native of Hyderabad, at Adalaj in Gandhinagar. Saiyed, who resides in Tolichowki, is reportedly involved in hotel and real estate businesses.

According to police sources, he holds a medical degree, and his credentials are being verified.

“We have to confirm what kind of doctor he is and whether he practised in the city. With the help of Gujarat police, all details will be cross-checked,” said an official.

Investigations revealed that Saiyed, along with others, was allegedly planning a major terrorist attack in the country. He earned an MBBS degree in China and was reportedly preparing a deadly poison called ricin.

Saiyed has been sent to judicial remand, and further investigation is underway.