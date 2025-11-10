INTERVIEW | 'Revanth govt joint venture of BJP and Congress': BRS working president KT Rama Rao

In a freewheeling conversation with TNIE’s Kalyan Tholeti, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserts that his party will win in Jubilee Hills with a bigger majority than in 2023. He predicts elections in 2027 and says that the Congress will implode after the bypoll.

Excerpts

What have you done for Jubilee Hills?

Firstly, I have submitted a progress report on the constituency where we have spent Rs 5,328 crore in our 10 years in power. We ramped up health infrastructure and were building TIMS hospital in Jubilee Hills with about Rs 900 crore. It is almost 95 per cent completed. Besides that, we focused on primary care centres. We started 350 basti dawakhanas and of them, 13 are in Jubilee Hills. We spent on public health, public transportation, water supply and other welfare schemes. The Metro was completed to the extent of 8.3 km in Jubilee Hills. It all adds up to an expenditure of Rs 5,328 crore on Jubilee Hills.

If so, why are people still facing basic civic issues?

Civic issues in a city like Hyderabad will always be there. If you go to any first world country like the US, you will find issues in New York, Los Angeles. Maintenance and operations of a large city with one crore-plus population will always be a challenge no matter how many governments change. Am I claiming that we have made Telangana a heaven? We have done our best in 10 years with the resources available. People also bought into it. We have been voted four times including in the 2015 GHMC polls, 2018 Assembly polls, 2020 GHMC polls, and in the 2023 Assembly polls, we swept Hyderabad. If we had not done our job, people would not have voted consistently for us.