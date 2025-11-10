Jubilee Hills byelection: High-octane campaign ends with flurry of meetings, roadshows

HYDERABAD: The curtain came down on Sunday evening on the fiery Jubilee Hills byelection campaign, which saw leaders from all major parties engage in an aggressive, no-holds-barred slugfest.

The final day of canvassing saw the political temperature rise to a fever pitch, leaving the ultimate decision in the hands of the voters, who will now decide who their MLA should be in the November 11 elections, with the verdict to be delivered on November 14.

From the ruling Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a phalanx of ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and key party leaders swung into action, participating in a marathon campaign. The opposition parties — the BRS and BJP — pulled out all the stops.

Their leaders addressed a slew of meetings and took their appeal directly to the people through door-to-door campaigning. From the BRS, party working president KT Rama Rao, former ministers including T Harish Rao, and a host of other MLAs, MLCs, MPs and key party leaders hit the campaign trail for their candidate Maganti Sunitha.

The BJP also left nothing to chance. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alongside party state president N Ramchander Rao, a host of MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and key leaders, had engaged in a multi-pronged assault through door-to-door campaigns, roadshows and street corner meetings across the constituency, seeking support for their candidate, Lankala Deepak Reddy.