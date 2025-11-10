KTR eyeing Gopinath’s properties: Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao, in collusion with his party’s Jubilee Hills byelection candidate Maganti Sunitha, was conspiring to grab the properties of her late husband, Maganti Gopinath.

He questioned why the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government had failed to initiate an inquiry into Gopinath’s death despite a complaint filed by his mother on June 25.

“It seems the state is being ruled by ‘RK Brothers’ — Revanth Reddy and KT Rama Rao,” he remarked.

Sanjay undertook a padayatra in Jubilee Hills on Sunday as part of the BJP’s campaign for its candidate.

Addressing a public gathering, he said, “Gopinath died on June 8. His mother lodged a complaint with the police on June 25, expressing doubts about her son’s death and seeking an inquiry. Why has the government not taken any action? I have proof that Gopinath’s mother complained to the police. Sunitha even obtained a family certificate by submitting fake documents.”