Lifelong vaccination stressed on World Immunisation Day

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Immunisation Day, observed on November 10, doctors underscored the importance of vaccination for both children and adults.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), vaccination is provided for 12 preventable diseases — Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe forms of Childhood Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B, and meningitis and pneumonia caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B.

It also covers Rubella and Rotavirus diarrhoea in selected states, and Japanese Encephalitis in endemic districts, targeting newborns and pregnant women.

To further strengthen immunisation efforts, the government launched Mission Indradhanush in 2014 to achieve 90% full immunisation coverage across the country, with a particular focus on regions and communities with low coverage, including remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Dr Srikrishna Raghavendra Boddu, Consultant General Physician, said, “India’s national coverage for the DTP3 (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine is around 94%, reflecting strong progress toward universal immunisation. In Telangana, the state’s immunisation rate among children stands at around 67%, showing both success in coverage and the need for sustained outreach, especially in remote and migrant populations.”

He added that immunisation should be viewed “from cradle to cane,” meaning every stage of life has specific vaccine requirements.