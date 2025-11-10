Ministers promise development in Jubilee Hills segment

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress ended its high-decibel campaign on Sunday with the same vigour, roping in all ministers in the state Cabinet to support its candidate, Naveen Yadav.

The top brass including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with several other leaders held a joint press conference at the residence of Naveen Yadav.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Danasari Anasuya, G Vivek Venkataswamy and Mohammad Azharuddin also took part.

Addressing the press conference, Mahesh Goud exuded confidence that his party would emerge victorious in the ensuing election with at least a 30,000-vote majority.

He alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was trying to deceive the voters of Jubilee Hills by circulating fake videos. He said that it was a contest between 10 years of “destructive rule” and two years of “development-driven” rule. He alleged that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister G Kishan Reddy, and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao have colluded to defeat the Congress in this election.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka said the Congress nominee is a local candidate and would be in a better position to serve the people.

The deputy chief minister expressed confidence that Naveen Yadav will abide by Congress ideology and said that he would bring the local issues to the notice of the state government for immediate attention.

The deputy chief minister alleged that the Jubilee Hills constituency failed to witness any development in the 10 years of BRS rule.

Uttam said that the state government sanctioned as many as 14,239 ration cards in Jubilee Hills alone. In contrast, the BRS government failed to give a single card in its 10 years rule, he alleged. He said that 2.41 lakh people are benefiting from Sanna Biyyam rice variety under the public distribution system in the constituency and noted that these people would vote for the Congress. He said that BRS failed to tell the people as to what they did in their regime.