Mock wedding video sparks ragging probe at Telangana's JNTU College of Engineering

JAGTIAL: Senior students allegedly ragged juniors at JNTU College of Engineering, Nachupally (Kondagattu) in Jagtial district, under the guise of an “ice-breaking session”. Seniors reportedly forced two first-year male students to perform a mock wedding.

The incident, which occurred about four days ago, came to light after a video of the event surfaced and went viral on social media Saturday night.

In the footage, seniors are seen conducting a mock wedding involving the juniors. Other students recorded the act and shared it on WhatsApp groups, from where it quickly spread online. The incident has raised concerns about lax monitoring within the college campus.

Parents alleged that anti-ragging and women protection committees existed only in name and were not functioning effectively, with no awareness programmes conducted in the institution.

Senior students, however, claimed that the event was merely “a healthy interaction” and not an act of ragging. The juniors involved also told the inquiry committee that they had participated voluntarily and were not harassed or forced.

Principal G Narsimha, in a press release issued on Sunday, stated that the incident occurred as part of Freshers’ Day celebrations.

“The second-year students requested permission to interact with first-year students between 2.30 pm and 5 pm on November 7. We allowed the interaction, and the seniors organised various fun games for the freshers,” he said.