Union Minister Kishan Reddy dares Revanth Reddy, KCR to debate on Centre’s contribution to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday to an open debate at the Hyderabad Press Club on the Union government’s contribution to Telangana development.

He wrote a letter to the president of the Press Club asking him to host a debate on this issue.

Kishan, meanwhile, also undertook a padayatra in Jubilee Hills constituency as part of the byelection campaign.

In his letter, the Union minister stated: “During every election cycle, leaders of the BRS and Congress have repeatedly questioned the role of the Union government in the development of Telangana. Both parties have often propagated the narrative that the Centre has neglected Telangana and that I, in my role as Union minister, have been a hurdle to the state’s growth and welfare. These claims, however, are completely false and politically motivated.”

“On June 17, 2023, a comprehensive presentation titled ‘Government of India’s contribution towards the development of Telangana’ was made by me in Hyderabad. The presentation revealed that the Union government has contributed Rs 9 lakh crore towards Telangana’s development between 2014 and 2023 across all major sectors,” he added.

He further said that despite verifiable facts and figures being presented publicly, both BRS and Congress continue to engage in false propaganda and misinformation campaigns attempting to mislead Telangana people on the Centre’s continuous partnership and contribution to the state’s progress.

He said that in an open debate he would discuss year-wise and sector-wise allocations by the Centre to Telangana, central grants and projects implemented since 2014 and flagship national schemes and centrally sponsored programmes benefiting the state.