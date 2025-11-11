163 Rajiv Swagruha plots in Telangana to be auctioned next week

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Managing Director VP Goutham on Monday announced auctioning of 163 plots at Torrur, Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda on November 17 and 18.

Individuals interested in participating in the auction may submit their applications by November 15.

In a press statement issued here, Goutham said: “We have issued the notification for auctioning of 125 open plots spanning extent between 200 and 500 sq yards at Torrur, 25 open plots spanning extent between 200 and 300 sq yards at Kurmalguda and 13 open plots spread across extent between 200 and 1,000 sq yards at Bahadurpally. All these areas are very near to Outer Ring Road.”

He further stated that these plots were litigation free and the government has created all basic infrastructure at these sites. He said that many people are showing interest in buying plots through auction. Public are visiting the sites and enquiring about the layouts and infrastructure, he added.

Of the total 885 plots at Torrur, the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has so far auctioned 517 plots.