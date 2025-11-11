17 students fall ill after eating midday meal in Telangana's Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Seventeen students, including eight boys and nine girls, of a government primary school in Karimnagar fell ill after consuming the midday meal on Monday. The children suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea soon after eating and were shifted to the local government hospital by the school staff.

Parents rushed to the school and hospital, alleging that unhygienic food had been served for several days despite repeated complaints to the school management. Initially, three students fell ill, but the number gradually rose to 17.

Kasula Raju, a parent, alleged that poor-quality eggs were being served to students. The children also complained that the school menu was not being followed and that they were served the same dishes daily — tamarind water (pachhi pulusu), potato, and tomato curry with eggs emitting a foul smell. They further complained that food portions were inadequate.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to District Collector Pamela Satpathy, who informed him that all students were undergoing treatment and were out of danger. The minister directed that all affected children be shifted to the Government General Hospital, Karimnagar.