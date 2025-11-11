Bus catches fire on NH-65 of Telangana's Nalgonda, all passengers safe

NALGONDA: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Nalgonda district on Tuesday after a private sleeper bus operated by Vihari Travels caught fire near Pittampally village in Chityala mandal on National Highway 65.

The bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Nellore, caught fire after the driver noticed smoke emerging from the engine. He immediately alerted the passengers and opened the emergency exits, enabling everyone to escape unhurt. Passengers quickly evacuated the vehicle, preventing any casualties.

The gutted bus was identified as belonging to Vihari Travels and registered in Nagaland. Preliminary reports suggest the bus may not have had a valid fitness certificate, prompting inquiries into possible negligence.

The incident caused temporary traffic disruption along the highway before the fire was brought under control. Chityala police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze.