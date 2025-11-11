Consumer Commission orders Telangana Kamineni Hospital to pay Rs 1 crore in maternal death case

NALGONDA: In a landmark ruling, the Nalgonda District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has directed Kamineni Hospital, Narketpally, to pay Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of a woman who died during childbirth due to medical negligence. The commission found that doctors at the hospital failed to exercise adequate care during and after surgery, which led to the death of 23-year-old Asnala Swathi in 2018.

The bench held both the hospital management and the treating doctors responsible. As part of the order, Rs 90 lakh is to be deposited in the name of Swathi’s minor son, Asnala Devansh Shaurya, in a nationalised bank, while Rs 10 lakh should be paid to her father and GPA holder, Sapidi Satyanarayana. Additionally, the hospital was fined Rs 1 lakh, which must also be paid to the family. The commission directed the hospital to clear the compensation within a month, failing which it would attract 9% annual interest until the full payment is made.

Advocate Merereddy Narasimha Reddy told TNIE, “Swathi, a resident of Aregudem village in Chityala mandal, Nalgonda district, was admitted to Kamineni Hospital on July 13, 2018, for delivery after a series of prenatal check-ups. Doctors advised a caesarean section and administered anaesthesia. Though she delivered a healthy baby boy, Swathi failed to regain consciousness after the surgery. When questioned, the doctors told her family that the dose of anaesthesia might not have been sufficient and that she would recover soon.”