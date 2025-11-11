EC’s eye in the sky: Drone surveillance to ensure safe, secure polling in Jubilee Hills

HYDERABAD: A comprehensive drone surveillance system will be in place to ensure transparent, secure and efficient polling operations for the Jubilee Hills byelection on Tuesday.

This first of its kind initiative in the country, being executed by Hyderabad-based drone startup Hanuma Vyuh Private Limited, will see a fleet of 139 drones deployed across all 139 polling locations.

The system, to be jointly overseen by the District Election Officer and Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, sets a new standard in election monitoring, integrating innovation, transparency and public trust in the democratic process.

Under this pioneering system, a dedicated drone pilot and command unit will be stationed at each polling location, transmitting live aerial footage to the central election monitoring command centre.

The District Election Office will thus have a comprehensive, real-time visual map of polling activities across the entire constituency.

This groundbreaking initiative has been spearheaded by Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan. A curtain-raiser event showcasing the full-scale deployment was held at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda on Monday in the presence of Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Tafseer Iqbal. During the launch, all the 139 drones were displayed simultaneously, symbolising the technological strength and preparedness of the district election administration.