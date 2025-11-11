Geographical Indications Registry reduces GI application, renewal fees

HYDERABAD: The Geographical Indications (GI) Registry has announced a significant reduction in the application and renewal fees. The application fee has been reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,000, and the renewal fee from Rs 3,000 to Rs 500, making the process more accessible and affordable for stakeholders across the country.

India’s GI count stands at 1,673 applications filed, with 703 successfully registered. This initiative is in alignment with the Union government’s Vision 2030, which aims to achieve 10,000 GI registrations by the end of the decade, a milestone that will further promote the country’s rich cultural and traditional heritage.

Welcoming the decision, Subhajit Saha, CEO of Resolute IP Services LLP, said: “This is a great move that will encourage wider participation in GI filings, especially from rural artisans, producers and MSMEs who represent the true essence of India’s diverse geographical identity”.

The revision of fees is expected to give a strong impetus to GI awareness, filings, and protection, thereby strengthening India’s position in the global intellectual property landscape, Subhajit Saha said.