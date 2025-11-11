Mercury inches towards single digit in Telangana; night temperatures drop sharply over weekend

HYDERABAD: With cold winds sweeping in from the north and northeast, people across Telangana pulled out their jackets and quilts as night temperatures dropped sharply over the weekend. Rudrangi in Rajanna Sircilla district recorded the lowest minimum of 10.2°C between Sunday and Monday morning, according to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data.
Hyderabad city experienced a chill, with 13.4°C recorded at the BHEL factory under GHMC limits, while Adilabad and Komaram Bheem districts dipped below 11°C.
Altogether, 25 districts across the state recorded temperatures of 15°C or less, while the overall minimum did not exceed 16.1°C anywhere in Telangana. Residents reported colder nights and early mornings, though bright sunshine during the day brought some relief.
IMD official Srinivasa Rao had earlier told TNIE that the mercury would begin to fall from the third week of November, with peak winter likely to set in by December.
With every passing day, mercury levels have been falling across the erstwhile Adilabad district over the past week. On Monday, the lowest temperature was recorded at Lokari (K) village in Gadiguda mandal, where it dropped to 10.4°C. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), temperatures were recorded at 10.4°C at Lokari (K) in Gadiguda mandal, 10.8°C at Pochera in Boath mandal, 11.0°C at Neeradigonda and 11.6°C at Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district. In Komarambheem Asifabad district, Tiryani recorded 10.9°C, Sirpur (U) 11.0°C and Kerameri 11.2°C, Kuntala and Pembi mandals in Nirmal district recorded 11.9°C and 12.1°C, while Lingapoor village in Dhandapelly mandal, Mancherial district recorded 12.6°C.
District Collector Rajarshi Shah urged people to remain vigilant, as severe cold conditions are expected between November 11 and 19. Temperatures could drop by 9–12°C across the region. The elderly, children, pregnant women and those who are unwell are advised to take necessary precautions.