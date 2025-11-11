Poet Ande Sri’s native village in Telangana grieves his passing

SIDDIPET: A palpable sense of loss enveloped Rebarthi village in Maddur Mandal of Siddipet district, the native home of renowned poet and writer Ande Sri, as soon as the news of his death from a heart attack spread on Monday.

Ande Sri, who penned the iconic Telangana State Song, Jaya Jaya He Telangana, had earned widespread acclaim for his literary contributions. Hearing the news, villagers began converging on the house where he spent his childhood.

Elderly residents and youth gathered to recall their association with Ande Sri. Ponnam Raju, who is related to the late poet as a son-in-law, said Ande Sri worked hard from a young age, starting his life as a shepherd and later working in agricultural fields. Raju added that the song Ande Sri sang in his childhood, Palle Neeku Vandanam (Salutations to you, village), still resonates in the hearts of the villagers.

Ramaiah, a childhood friend of Ande Sri, spoke about how they worked together during their younger days. He said the poet not only sang songs about the village’s toddy and date palm trees but also about the hardships of rural life. He shared that Ande Sri learnt his first letters (O-naa-maalu) from the village priest, Mallayya, and his wife, and had worked for a farmer named Shankaranarayana as a young boy.