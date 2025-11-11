Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam directs timely payments to farmers after paddy procurement

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to ensure timely payments to farmers after paddy procurement, along with adequate storage and smooth transportation.

“We are a farmers’ government. Every grain purchased, every rupee paid, and every precaution taken must reflect that commitment,” he reaffirmed.

Along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam reviewed the progress of paddy procurement with district collectors and civil supplies officials via video conference on Monday. The meeting, held at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, was also attended by Chief Secretary S Ramakrishna Rao and Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra.

The ministers instructed officials to remain alert to adverse weather and counter misinformation related to procurement.

Uttam said Telangana had achieved an unprecedented record in both paddy production and procurement. “For the first time in India, a state government has decided to purchase 80 lakh tonnes of paddy in a single Kharif season. This reflects the strength of Telangana’s agricultural ecosystem and our government’s commitment to farmers,” he said.