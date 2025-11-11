Telangana CM Revanth’s barb makes Jubilee Hills bypoll an acid test for Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills byelection has turned into a contest of prestige for the BJP MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, as the constituency falls within his Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has repeatedly mocked the BJP, asking whether it would “at least retain its deposit”. That taunt has turned the byelection into a personal challenge for Kishan, who has thrown his full weight behind the campaign.

In the 2023 Assembly election, the BJP secured 25,866 votes. This time, it has again fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy, hoping to improve on that tally. For newly appointed state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, the bypoll is the first real test of his leadership.

Revanth has alleged that the BRS vote share has quietly shifted to the BJP under a “secret understanding”, while the BJP insists it is fighting to prove its relevance in Hyderabad’s urban belt. The recurring charge of a BJP–BRS pact has caused unease within the local cadre, forcing the party to push back with a show of unity and visibility.