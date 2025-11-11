Telangana HC dismisses state govt’s appeals over Manikonda land, cites lengthy delay

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed two government appeals filed against a November 2023 single-judge order related to a 2001 land acquisition in Manikonda Jagir, Rangareddy district, citing an “inordinate and unjustifiable” delay of 460 and 488 days.

A division bench of justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar rejected the state’s claim that the delay was due to the district collector’s involvement in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and his responsibility for implementing government schemes after the new administration took charge in December 2023.

Calling the explanation inadequate, the Bench said the government could no longer rely on a “sense of entitlement” to seek relaxation for procedural delays. It said officials must be “technology literate” and “alert to court proceedings” in an age of digital governance.

The judges observed that the government failed to show a “satisfactory explanation” as required under the Limitation Act, 1963. “Condonation is an exception, not a privilege,” the court said, adding that diligence and intent to correct lapses are essential.