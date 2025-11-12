Centuries-old temple in Telangana gets permanent ‘under renovation’ tag

MULUGU: If ancient temples could talk, the Ramalingeswara temple in Jakaram might politely ask when the ‘renovation’ everyone promised is actually starting.
The 800-year-old shrine, supposedly protected by the Archaeology department, now stands as a monument to state neglect—quite literally.
Officials, in a rare episode of enthusiasm three years ago, removed gateways, pillars and sculptures, marking them with white paint as if to announce an impending makeover. Fast forward to today, and the only thing under renovation seems to be the patience of locals waiting for something—anything—to happen.
Declared a protected structure under Section 30(1) of the Telangana Archaeology and Remains Act, 1960, the temple continues to ‘enjoy’ its protected status with no actual protection in sight. History buffs and devotees alike now share the space with couples staging their dream photoshoots amid centuries-old ruins.
Local archaeologist Aravind Pakide said, “The government has turned a blind eye to the reconstruction of the historic temple. They removed the mandapam, gateways, and ornate pillars and marked everything as ‘under renovation’. Three years later, there’s no development and it’s hard to identify the sculptures.”
His observation? “People are using it for pre-wedding shoots now.”
When TNIE contacted Archaeology Assistant Director D Bujji, she was not available for comment.
However, official sources said Archaeology Department Director Prof Kootadi Arjuna has directed the officials concerned to chemically clean the temple walls so tourists can clearly see the sculptures.
He has also instructed them to prepare a financial estimate for the temple’s development and send it to the Union and state governments.