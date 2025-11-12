Deverakonda appears before CID for endorsing betting apps

HYDERABAD: Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged promotion of online betting apps.

According to sources, CID officials questioned the actor for over an hour regarding his involvement in endorsing betting platforms. He was reportedly asked about the remuneration he received for the promotions, the number of platforms he was associated with, and who had approached him for the endorsements.

The case, which involves several celebrities accused of promoting illegal betting and gambling apps, was recently transferred to the CID. Investigators have since begun recording the statements of those connected to the case.

Following the summons, Deverakonda appeared before the CID on Tuesday evening.

As part of the same probe, actor Prakash Raj has also been summoned and is expected to appear before investigators on Wednesday.