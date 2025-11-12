Education & upliftment of minorities is the aim: Mohammed Azharuddin

HYDERABAD: Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to promoting the educational and socioeconomic advancement of minorities through empowerment and equal opportunities.

Addressing the National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, Azharuddin said he intends to take swift decisions and sought the cooperation of officials to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes. This was his first public address after assuming office.

The minister paid tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, acknowledging his role in India’s freedom movement.

During the event, the Telangana Urdu Academy presented awards to 18 eminent personalities for their contributions to Urdu literature, journalism, education, poetry, research, fiction, and social service.

The honours included two Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Awards (Rs 2.25 lakh each), one Maqdoom Award (Rs 2 lakh), and 15 Lifetime Achievement Awards (Rs 50,000 each) for the years 2024 and 2025.

Educationist honoured

Founder-chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, was conferred the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award on the occasion.