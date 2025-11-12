Over 48 per cent voter turnout in high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: Polling for the high-stakes byelection for Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, which drew intense state-wide attention, concluded peacefully on Tuesday evening. The polling process remained largely incident-free, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Despite a relatively low voter turnout, the constituency recorded 48.47% polling, a slight improvement over previous Assembly elections — 45.59% in 2018 and 47.58% in 2023.
A total of 58 candidates were in the fray, though the main contest was among the ruling Congress, BRS and BJP. Counting of votes will take place on November 14 at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, in 10 rounds across 42 counting tables, with results expected between 11 am and noon.
The byelection assumed special significance with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally leading an aggressive campaign. The Congress deployed nearly its entire Cabinet for the campaign.
Top BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and senior BRS leaders, including party’s working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, also campaigned for their respective candidates, holding roadshows, padayatras and street-corner meetings.
The bypoll, necessitated by the untimely demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year, saw his widow Maganti Sunitha Gopinath contesting on a BRS ticket. The Congress fielded Naveen Yadav, backed by the AIMIM, while the BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.
A minor clash between Congress and BRS workers at a Yousufguda polling station briefly disrupted polling but was quickly brought under control.
Sunitha stages dharna
BRS candidate Sunitha Gopinath staged a brief dharna at Krishnanagar, alleging electoral malpractice by Congress supporters. Polling resumed soon after police intervention. Voting began at 7 am across 407 polling stations in 139 locations, covering the upscale Jubilee Hills area and adjoining middle-class and slum localities.
Polling was briefly delayed at a few booths in Shaikpet, Rahmatnagar and Vengal Rao Nagar due to EVM glitches. Technical teams from ECIL were immediately deployed to rectify the issues. District Election Officer RV Karnan personally inspected several polling centres, including Borabanda, to oversee the process.
For the first time in India, a comprehensive drone surveillance system was used to ensure transparent and secure polling. A fleet of 139 drones — one for each polling location — monitored proceedings throughout the day, marking a milestone in election management. The project was executed by a Hyderabad-based drone startup.
Voters also appreciated the introduction of colour-coded ballot papers, saying the new system reduced confusion and made identifying party symbols easier. Many urged that the method be continued in future elections.
The Hyderabad District Election Office (DEO) made elaborate arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs). Wheelchairs, ramps, and transportation facilities were provided to ensure seamless access.
Mobile phone deposit counters were set up at all polling stations, while NCC volunteers managed queues and assisted voters. Help desks were established at all locations to guide electors. Voters who were still in line after 5 pm were allowed to cast their votes, ensuring maximum participation.
Cong complains to EC against Sunitha
The TPCC on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the ECI, alleging that BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha violated the model code of conduct (MCC) by addressing a press conference during the “silence period”. In a representation submitted to Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman P Rajesh Kumar and committee member Dr B Lingam Yadav stated that Sunitha, accompanied by a non-local woman corporator, held a press meet during the 48-hour silence period before Tuesday’s bypoll.
We received overwhelming voter support: TPCC chief
Exuding confidence in the Congress securing the Jubilee Hills seat, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that field reports are indicating overwhelming voter support for party candidate Naveen Yadav.
In a press statement issued here, the state Congress chief said: “Ground-level feedback suggests that people have come out in large numbers to support our candidate.”
He expressed his gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly for the Congress candidate. He specifically acknowledged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s “constant monitoring, guidance, and strategic inputs” throughout the campaign.
The TPCC chief also lauded Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and party’s frontal organisations, including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI, for effectively highlighting the government’s welfare schemes.
He said that ministers at the ground level ensured coordination among MPs, MLAs and other leaders to strengthen the campaign. “People are happy with the ongoing welfare programmes of the Congress government, and that has translated into significant support for our candidate,” he said and added that he is expecting Naveen Yadav to win the seat by a huge margin.
5 leaders booked for MCC violation
Hyderabad police have registered three cases against sitting and former MLAs for violating poll code during the byelection on Tuesday. At Madhuranagar police station, two cases were registered — one against Congress MLAs Beerla Ilaiah of Alair and Jatoth Ramchander Naik of Dornakal and the other against their party colleague and Wyra legislator Maloth Ramdas.
Beerla Ailaiah and Ramachandra Naik were booked following a video of them allegedly trying to influence voters emerged on the social media.
Ramdas was booked for a similar offence during his visit to Alphansa High School at Siddarthnagar. Meanwhile, the Borabanda police registered a case against former Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhasker and former Vikarabad legislator Methuku Anand, who were found at Mubarak Cafe, allegedly trying to influence voters.
Case registered against X handle
Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday registered a case against an X handle for allegedly making false claims against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress’s Jubilee Hills byelection candidate Naveen Yadav. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by TPCC Media and Communications Convenor, Osmania University, Valigonda Narsimha. He alleged that the handle deceived the public by spreading false propaganda against the Congress leaders.