Over 48 per cent voter turnout in high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: Polling for the high-stakes byelection for Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, which drew intense state-wide attention, concluded peacefully on Tuesday evening. The polling process remained largely incident-free, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Despite a relatively low voter turnout, the constituency recorded 48.47% polling, a slight improvement over previous Assembly elections — 45.59% in 2018 and 47.58% in 2023.

A total of 58 candidates were in the fray, though the main contest was among the ruling Congress, BRS and BJP. Counting of votes will take place on November 14 at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, in 10 rounds across 42 counting tables, with results expected between 11 am and noon.

The byelection assumed special significance with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally leading an aggressive campaign. The Congress deployed nearly its entire Cabinet for the campaign.

Top BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and senior BRS leaders, including party’s working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, also campaigned for their respective candidates, holding roadshows, padayatras and street-corner meetings.

The bypoll, necessitated by the untimely demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year, saw his widow Maganti Sunitha Gopinath contesting on a BRS ticket. The Congress fielded Naveen Yadav, backed by the AIMIM, while the BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.

A minor clash between Congress and BRS workers at a Yousufguda polling station briefly disrupted polling but was quickly brought under control.