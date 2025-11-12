Rs 1.5 lakh extorted from woman with morphed videos in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman from Gowliguda was allegedly blackmailed and extorted of Rs 1.45 lakh by cyber fraudsters who sent her morphed pornographic videos. The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complainant, on October 10 she received a WhatsApp message claiming she had an unpaid loan of Rs 7,000. “I did not take any loan recently,” she told the police.

Though the fraudsters did not mention any app name, they continued to harass her until she paid the Rs 7,000. Later, they contacted her again from another number, using similar tactics.

“They sent morphed porn videos with my face and blackmailed me, threatening to circulate them on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Due to their harassment, I ended up paying Rs 1.45 lakh,” she stated in her complaint.

As the harassment continued through repeated phone calls, she informed her family members and subsequently lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

5 foreigners held in prostitution racket

Miyapur police on Monday night busted a prostitution racket being run by foreigners in New Hafeezpet and arrested five persons, including four women. The accused, Darius (28) from Liberia, allegedly ran the racket with Kenyan and Ugandan women, who were sent to a rescue home. He was sent to judicial custody.