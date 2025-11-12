Sandhya hall owner gets Telangana HC rap for encroachments

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Sandhya Convention hall owner S Sridhar Rao for allegedly encroaching upon roads and open spaces in the Fertilisers Corporation of India (FCI) Employees Cooperative Housing Society Layout in Gachibowli.

Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, who heard the case, observed that once a layout is finalised, its boundaries and earmarked spaces cannot be altered. Taking the issue seriously, the court noted that a majority of the 162 plots within the 20-acre layout were being interfered with under the pretext of owning more plots. It cautioned that the system cannot remain silent when roads and parks are illegally occupied to consolidate control over the layout.

HYDRAA recently removed certain road encroachments in the layout, which Sridhar Rao challenged before the High Court. During Tuesday’s hearing, several affected plot owners presented their grievances before the court.

They alleged that Sridhar Rao had erased layout boundaries and initiated arbitrary constructions without regard for roads, parks or neighbouring plots.

Some plot owners alleged that Sridhar Rao had purchased a large number of plots and was intimidating other owners in an attempt to acquire the remaining ones as well. They further claimed that when questioned, they were threatened and even assaulted.