Telangana HC questions illegal construction of shrine on lakebed

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioned the conduct of officials over alleged illegal construction on shikam (lakebed) land at Pulluri Ramayyapalli near Bhupalpally.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, hearing petitions filed by former MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Gandra Jyothi and Gandra Gautam Reddy, expressed displeasure over delays in the probe and the process by which permissions were issued.

The court asked how the collector could authorise construction of a temple on lake bed land and under what law government funds were released for it. The judge directed the government pleader to explain the legal basis for such approvals and questioned why the collector had not been named as an accused despite his involvement.

Noting that nearly two years had passed without a charge sheet, Justice Jukanti asked why the police had not filed even a supplementary one. When the Additional Public Prosecutor said the delay was due to pending documents from officials, the judge asked what the police had done in the meantime.