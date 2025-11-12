Telangana to recruit Information and Communication Technology instructors in 2,837 govt schools

HYDERABAD: To provide digital literacy to students and utilise the existing computer lab facilities available in government schools, the School Education department is planning to recruit Information and Communication Technology (ICT) instructors in 2,837 government schools across Telangana soon.

According to education officials, government schools shortlisted for recruitment have five or more computers, and the appointments will be made through an outsourcing process facilitated by Telangana Technology Services.

Many government schools have computers but lack proper instructors to guide students, leaving computer labs unused.

The main objective behind this initiative is to ensure the maintenance of computer labs, provide essential digital education to students, and support the effective implementation of recent digital learning initiatives introduced in schools, including Khan Academy online classes from Class 6 to the Intermediate level.

A senior officer of the School Education department said, “The Telangana education system is undergoing a major digital revolution. Labs will not just be teaching students about computers, they will be cultivating curiosity, creativity, and for that, giving hands-on experience to students is needed.”

He further explained, “Recently, the Telangana government has accorded permission to the state project director, Samagra Shiksha to write to the managing director (MD) of Telangana Technology Services (TGTS) to float a tender and finalise an agency for positioning ICT instructors on service outsource model in 2,837 schools which have computing devices with the recurring budget received from the Union government .The department has planned to send the letter very soon and then the recruiting process will begin.”