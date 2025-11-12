With eye on local body polls, Congress to now focus on welfare schemes

HYDERABAD: With polling for the Jubilee Hills byelection having ended, the ruling Congress is expected to shift its focus to the implementation of key welfare programmes in preparation for the upcoming local body elections.

According to sources, the Congress government is likely to hold the local body elections in the first or second week of December.

Ahead of that, the government is planning to release the bonus for fine-quality paddy and the Rythu Bharosa benefits. A decision on these is expected at the next Cabinet meeting, scheduled for November 15.

Sources within the ruling party expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Jubilee Hills byelection — a result that, they believe, will significantly boost the morale of party leaders and cadre across the state. Riding on this momentum, the party is gearing up for local body elections and is likely to claim that the people have endorsed its two-year rule despite the state’s ongoing fiscal constraints.

A minister said the government is preparing to roll out several welfare schemes that were part of its Assembly election promises and that key decisions are expected in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

He added that a positive outcome in Jubilee Hills would energise the party and help it secure a majority in the local bodies.