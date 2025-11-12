With eye on local body polls, Congress to now focus on welfare schemes

HYDERABAD: With polling for the Jubilee Hills byelection having ended, the ruling Congress is expected to shift its focus to the implementation of key welfare programmes in preparation for the upcoming local body elections.
According to sources, the Congress government is likely to hold the local body elections in the first or second week of December.
Ahead of that, the government is planning to release the bonus for fine-quality paddy and the Rythu Bharosa benefits. A decision on these is expected at the next Cabinet meeting, scheduled for November 15.
Sources within the ruling party expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Jubilee Hills byelection — a result that, they believe, will significantly boost the morale of party leaders and cadre across the state. Riding on this momentum, the party is gearing up for local body elections and is likely to claim that the people have endorsed its two-year rule despite the state’s ongoing fiscal constraints.
A minister said the government is preparing to roll out several welfare schemes that were part of its Assembly election promises and that key decisions are expected in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.
He added that a positive outcome in Jubilee Hills would energise the party and help it secure a majority in the local bodies.
With the byelection phase over, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other senior leaders are now returning to the field, meeting second-tier leaders and the public in various constituencies in preparation for the local body polls.
Government sources also indicated that the foundation stones for Young India Integrated Schools and other development projects are likely to be laid after November 14 across several Assembly constituencies.
Besides, allocations under the Special Development Fund and Constituency Development Fund are expected to be released soon to strengthen the confidence of MLAs and address concerns regarding fund distribution and project approvals in their respective constituencies.
Bypoll over, Cong to turn attention to BRS ranks
Hyderabad: If the exit poll projections for the Jubilee Hills byelection hold true, the ruling Congress appears poised to gain ground. If this happens, it will have a direct bearing on the fortunes of the BRS and BJP in the coming months.
The BRS had expressed strong confidence that it would retain the seat. The party believes a victory will boost the morale of its cadre and will also be seen as an indication of public discontent with the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
However, the exit polls have given a clear edge to the Congress candidate. The BJP, which has long been claiming that it is poised to form a government in the state, appears to be struggling in the byelection, with exit polls suggesting its candidate may not even retain his deposit.
Party insiders fear the outcome could influence voter perception in the forthcoming local body elections. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured eight seats and recorded respectable vote shares in 45 Assembly segments, while the BRS lost deposits in all LS constituencies it contested. According to sources in the ruling Congress, the Jubilee Hills result is expected to further strengthen the party’s position while demoralising both the BRS and BJP.
The Congress leadership is also reportedly preparing to reach out to second-rung BRS leaders in rural constituencies who may consider switching sides after the byelection results. The party is expected to continue this outreach ahead of the local body polls to weaken the BRS’s grassroots network.