15 booked over MCC violations on polling day in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Madhuranagar police have registered four cases against over 15 individuals, including Jubilee Hills candidates Naveen Yadav and Maganti Sunitha, for alleged MCC violations on polling day.

Maganti Sunitha was booked for holding a press meet at Ganapati Complex in Yousufguda with a photograph of late Maganti Gopinath in the background, while Naveen Yadav faced charges for leading a large bike rally with Congress flags and slogans during polling hours.

In another case, Sunitha, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Ravi Chandra, ex-MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others were accused of trespassing into Mahmood Function Hall and intimidating people. Former BRS MLA Erabelli Dayakar Rao and LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy were also booked for allegedly canvassing on polling day.

Investigations are underway, police said.