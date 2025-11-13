Actor Prakash Raj apologises for endorsing online betting

HYDERABAD: Film actor Prakash Raj apologised for endorsing a betting application after several youth allegedly took their lives due to financial losses on such platforms.

The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) recorded his statement on Wednesday in connection with a betting promotion case. He is among several accused, including actors Daggubati Rana and Manchu Lakshmi.

Prakash Raj clarified that in 2016 he endorsed the platform believing it to be a gaming app but withdrew after realising it involved betting. “Whether knowingly or unknowingly, I promoted it, which is wrong,” he said. Expressing remorse, he urged youth to understand that “money doesn’t come easily” and warned against the dangers of betting apps that have devastated many families.

After being questioned at the CID office in Lakdikapul, he told the media that he had cooperated fully and provided his bank details. “Betting apps are wrong, and I hope people will learn from these incidents,” he added.