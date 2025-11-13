Air quality dips to poor as winter conditions trap pollutants across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Winter has arrived in Hyderabad with an unwelcome guest: deteriorating air quality. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), once in the moderate range, has now plunged into the ‘poor’ category and is inching towards ‘unhealthy’ levels.

According to Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) data, Hyderabad’s overall AQI rose sharply from 83 on November 5 to 178 on November 11. The steepest hike was reported in the industrial and peripheral zones, where stagnant air and pollution load remain high.

Patancheru, Bollaram Industrial Area, Central University and Ramachandrapuram all recorded AQI readings near 180, while Zoo Park, Sanathnagar, IIT-H Kandi and New Malakpet hovered around 177–179.

Even residential and mixed-use areas saw a sharp drop in air quality. Somajiguda, Kompally and Kokapet recorded AQI levels of around 175, a notable rise from early November’s 79–86 range.

A deadly mixture

Environmental scientists attribute the worsening air to a mix of weather and human activity. Falling temperatures and higher humidity create thermal inversion, trapping pollutants close to the ground. Combined with vehicular emissions, industrial discharge and construction dust, this forms a dense layer of particulate matter.

“Hyderabad’s air typically worsens in November and December due to low wind speeds and cooler conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing,” said Dr Beig, an environmental expert.