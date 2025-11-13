CM Revanth to outline Telangana’s roadmap for global investors at Delhi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Wednesday night to attend the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Board of Directors meeting on November 13. The USISPF is a non-profit, non-governmental and non-partisan organisation.

According to the forum, the closed-door session with Revanth will highlight Telangana’s growing global presence and strengthen the US–India commercial and technological partnership.

The meeting will serve two key purposes — to enable the chief minister to outline Telangana’s policy priorities, investment opportunities and ecosystem advantages, and to allow USISPF members to explore collaborations in technology, manufacturing, innovation and infrastructure, according to a release.

The dialogue aims to foster concrete business–government partnerships, clarify investment policies, and reinforce India–US strategic and economic engagement at the state level.

“USISPF’s mission to enhance economic and commercial ties, promote innovation, and strengthen strategic convergence between the US and India aligns directly with Telangana’s vision to attract foreign investment, boost technology ecosystems and drive infrastructure growth,” the forum stated.