Darshan stopped as Vemulawada temple expansion work begins in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Murmurs of disappointment rent the air on Wednesday morning after authorities sealed the steps and gates of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, marking the start of the temple’s expansion works.
In the early hours, temple officials closed entry with tin sheets and deployed heavy police security as part of a pre-planned operation. Several devotees, who had stayed overnight for early morning darshan, were seen sitting outside in the cold after being denied entry.
Authorities diverted the crowd to the nearby Sri Bheemeshwara Swamy temple, where alternative darshans and arjita sevas are being conducted.
Regular rituals continue inside the main shrine, though only a few archakas have been allowed entry for daily worship.
District units of the BJP and CPI(M) objected to what they termed an abrupt closure without prior intimation to devotees. Traditionally, devotees visit Lord Shiva in Vemulawada ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Warangal district, a decades-old practice.
Government Whip Aadi Srinivas and Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi told reporters that arrangements have been made for devotees to witness rituals through LED screens and a temple replica set up near the Raja Gopuram. Offerings and sevas can be made at the Bheemeshwara Swamy temple.
Aadi Srinivas said the renovation and development works were being undertaken as per the advice of the Sringeri seer and devotees’ wishes. He added that the government had sanctioned `150 crore for the project.