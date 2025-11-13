Darshan stopped as Vemulawada temple expansion work begins in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Murmurs of disappointment rent the air on Wednesday morning after authorities sealed the steps and gates of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, marking the start of the temple’s expansion works.

In the early hours, temple officials closed entry with tin sheets and deployed heavy police security as part of a pre-planned operation. Several devotees, who had stayed overnight for early morning darshan, were seen sitting outside in the cold after being denied entry.

Authorities diverted the crowd to the nearby Sri Bheemeshwara Swamy temple, where alternative darshans and arjita sevas are being conducted.

Regular rituals continue inside the main shrine, though only a few archakas have been allowed entry for daily worship.