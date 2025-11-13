Dy CM Bhatti clears midday meal, Gurukul dues of Rs 163 crore

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the Finance department officials to immediately release Rs 163 crore towards pending dues related to SC and Minority Gurukuls, including diet charges, rent and midday meal payments.

On Wednesday, Vikramarka held a review meeting with officials from the Finance department and Gurukul institutions and instructed that Rs 51.36 crore be released towards pending diet, rent, and cosmetic charges of all SC Gurukuls, hostels, and related institutions across the state.

Similarly, he ordered the release of Rs 47.61 crore towards pending diet and rent dues of Minority Gurukuls and educational institutions.

In addition, he directed officials to immediately release Rs 63.92 crore in pending payments related to the Midday Meal Scheme.

Recalling that the government increased diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200% for Gurukul and hostel students to ensure they receive nutritious, diverse, and high-quality food, Vikramarka emphasised that administrators must not compromise on quality and must strictly follow the government-prescribed menu.

He also instructed officials to inspect government educational institutions regularly as per a fixed calendar to review the facilities being provided to students.

Vikramarka further directed that detailed reports of these visits be submitted promptly by the concerned administrators.

43 Abhaya Hastam recipients qualify for civil services interview

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed joy that 43 candidates who received financial assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam have been selected for civil services interviews. On Wednesday, Vikramarka said that since the inception of the scheme, 342 candidates received financial assistance of `3.63 crore.

He explained the state government launched the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam scheme, which provides financial support of `1 lakh at each stage for those qualifying for the Mains and interview rounds. This year, 202 candidates selected for the Mains received `1 lakh each and among them, 43 have now qualified for the interview stage.