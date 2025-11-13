Gujarat ATS seizes chemical from Hyderabad doctor’s house

HYDERABAD: Acting on leads in the alleged ricin terror plot, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad conducted searches at the Hyderabad home of arrested doctor Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, seizing an unidentified chemical and raw materials. A source in the state police confirmed the searches to TNIE on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the ATS said it had busted a suspected terror syndicate, arresting three persons including Dr Saiyed for allegedly preparing Ricin poison.

“As part of the investigation, a team of Gujarat ATS conducted a search operation at Saiyed’s house in the Rajendranagar area on Tuesday and recovered a chemical and some raw materials,” a senior investigation official told PTI on Wednesday. The seized chemical and other materials, the Gujarat ATS official added, have been sent for forensic testing.

According to ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, Dr Saiyed, a medical graduate from China, had allegedly undertaken the preparation of Ricin, a highly lethal poison, for a planned terrorist attack, having already commenced research and acquired the necessary materials and equipment. A court has remanded Saiyed to ATS custody till November 17.

Saiyed’s family members said that his room had not been touched since his arrest as per the instructions of the police. The police went into his room and reportedly seized some incriminating evidence, they said. There was a drum, along with a machine and chemical bottles in the room, according to them.

The Saiyed family moved to Hyderabad from Khammam nearly 20 years ago. They requested the ATS team to find the person who influenced Saiyed.