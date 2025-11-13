Hyderabad CS Ramakrishna Rao unveils coffee table book ‘Jewels of Asaf Jahis’

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday unveiled a coffee table book titled “Jewels of Asaf Jahis – The Glory of Warangal” authored by Joint Director of the I&PR department Kannekanti Venkata Ramana at the Secretariat. Special Commissioner of the I&PR Department Ch Priyanka was also present.

On this occasion, the chief secretary appreciated the author for bringing out a book of historical significance while discharging his official duties as a Public Relations Officer.

He noted that the book featuring the architectural marvels constructed during the Asaf Jahi rule in Warangal and detailed accounts of the Subedars who administered the region, would serve as a valuable reference for history researchers and competitive exam aspirants.

The chief secretary stated: “While Warangal is best known for its Kakatiya legacy — the Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, and Bhadrakali Temple — the city also houses magnificent structures built by the Nizams, such as the Kazipet railway station and the

Dharmasagar filter bed. During the Asaf Jahi era, the Warangal Subah included regions from present-day Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and parts of Khammam. The book offers rare insights into the Subedars who governed this region, their contributions, and showcases stunning photographs of Nizam-era heritage monuments.”