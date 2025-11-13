Jubilee Hills result may spur Congress's local body polls plans

HYDERABAD: With exit polls indicating a Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills byelection, the state government appears poised to advance plans for local body elections, viewing the projected win as an opportunity to consolidate its political momentum.

Sources said the government has directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department to prepare draft proposals for Cabinet discussion and inform the high court of its decision before the next hearing on November 24. A Cabinet meeting is likely to be held on November 17 to finalise the matter.

“The Congress government believes it will win the election, which is why it has asked the authorities to prepare for the Cabinet meeting on November 17,” a senior official said. “The momentum from the bypoll could help the party in the upcoming local body polls.”

During the recent high court hearing on the issue, the state government sought more time to convey its stance on conducting the elections.

As neither the high court nor the Supreme Court has granted relief regarding the implementation of 42% reservations for BCs, officials said the government is compelled to proceed with the polls as per court directions.

42% reservations through Congress

If implementing the proposed 42% reservation for BCs through statutory provisions proves difficult, the Congress is likely to extend the same quota through party-level measures. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have already indicated this stance.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Kumar Goud said the party would consult the AICC leadership before taking a final call. Incidentally, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy left for Delhi later in the day to attend the US–India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting . The chief minister is also expected to discuss the Jubilee Hills byelection outcome and the local body polls with the party high command.